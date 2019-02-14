Dallas Edward Foster, Jr.



August 17, 1957 - January 26, 2019



Raleigh



US Navy CPO (ret.) Dallas Edward Foster, Jr., 61, of Kinston, died on Saturday, January 26, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC following a massive heart attack. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on August 17, 1957 to Gerry and Dallas Foster, Sr.



Dee, as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School in 1975 and entered the US Navy, where he served for 23 years. He later earned a BA in Communications from the University of Maryland. He was employed as an electrical mechanic for AMI in Kinston at the time of his death.



While serving in the USN, Dallas served on aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates as a member of the deck crew and a helicopter mechanic. He enjoyed traveling the world and living in various cities in the USA.



He was a competitive swimmer in his school years, he coached young swimmers in Misawa, Japan, and was the NCOIC of the Navy's rifle team while stationed at NAS-Mid South, TN.



Dallas enjoyed the open road on his motorcycle and loved his dogs. He was passionate about his faith and was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. He constantly thought of what might be needed by someone, and addressed the need before he was ever asked. He had a unique sense of humor, and an equally unique laugh and smile that will remain with his loved ones.



Dallas is survived by his wife, Frankie of Kinston, his parents, Gerry and Dallas E. Foster, Sr. of Raleigh; four sons, Milton (Brittany) of Greenville, Nick (Haley) of Greenville and Jessee Foster of Cary, Robbie Beeker (Britney) of Greenville; one daughter, Amanda Beeker of Greenville; one granddaughter, Farrah Beeker; one grandson Briley Bravo; one sister Julia Beeman (Larry) of Charlotte; two brothers, Michael (Sue) of Willow Springs and Mark (Janet) Foster of Raleigh; thirteen nieces and nephews in Raleigh, Cary, Willow Springs, Garner, Charlotte, and Columbia, SC.



A memorial mass celebrating Dallas' life will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 804 High House Road Cary on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM. The family will receive friends prior to the mass.