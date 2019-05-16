Home

Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Rosary
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:30 PM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael's Catholic Church
Cary, NC
Dallas Edward Foster Sr.

March 21, 1934 - May 14, 2019

Raleigh

Dallas Edward Foster, Sr. , 85, of Raleigh and leader of the Polka Plus Band, died peacefully at home May 14, 2019. Dallas was born March 21, 1934 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania to the late Melvin and Eliza Foster.

Dallas was predeceased by his eldest son, Dallas, Jr., in January 2019. He is survived by his most beloved wife of nearly 63 years Gerry (Bradley), daughter Julia Beeman (Larry) of Charlotte; daughter -in-law Frankie of Kinston; sons Michael (Sue) of Willow Springs and Mark (Janet) of Raleigh; grandchildren Heather Singleton (Bo), Bradley Foster (Misty), Milton, Nick and Jessee Foster; Jake and Anna Beeman (Patrick McNerney); Michael (Nicole), Alex , Nicholas, Christopher and Elizabeth Foster; and great grandchildren Dylan and Shane Beebe and Cayden and Nathan Foster. His life exemplified love of God, family, and country in a way few men achieve, and his family will miss him greatly. His most common saying was: "There are no strangers; only friends you have yet to meet".

Visitation will be held at Brown Wynne Funeral Home in Cary on Thursday, May 16 from 6p – 7:30, followed by a rosary. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cary on Friday, May 17 at 1pm with interment at Raleigh Memorial immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to Duchene Muscular Dystrophy, the , or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.

Condolences can be placed on brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on May 16, 2019
