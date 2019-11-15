|
Dallas Foster, Sr
June 28, 1939 - October 21, 2019
Raleigh
Dallas Foster, Sr, of Raleigh, NC departed this life on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Funeral Service: 12:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 101 S. Wilmington Street, Raleigh, NC.
Visitation: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM, preceding the funeral service at the church.
Interment: Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC.
Survivors: He is survived by his wife Paula Dunston Foster of Raleigh, NC; Sons, Dallas Foster, Jr. (Lisa) of Raleigh, NC and Derrick Foster of Winston Salem, NC; Sisters, Myrtle Johnson of New York City, Thelma Fogg and Irene Hill, both of Raleigh, NC, and Bertha McKnight of Aberdeen, NC; Grandchildren, Nina Oteria Foster of Durham, NC, Eli Dallas Foster, US Army enlisted, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Nathan Isaiah Foster of Raleigh, NC, Faithe Davis of Raleigh, NC; Great-Granddaughter, Zoe Davis.
Arrangements by Lea Funeral Home, (919) 231-1000, leafuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 15, 2019