Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Neuse Memorial Gardens
Smithfield, NC
1928 - 2020
Dallas Earl Wallace

April 3, 1928 - March 30, 2020

Smithfield

Smithfield - Dallas Earl Wallace, age 91, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Gabriel Manor in Clayton. He was born a son of the late Steven and Omelia Johnson Wallace on April 3, 1928, in Johnston County. Mr. Wallace served in the United States Army and was a Deacon at The Church of God in Erwin.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at Hills of the Neuse Memorial Gardens in Smithfield, with Rev. Delores Pulliam and Rev. Ricky Hamm officiating.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years Mrs. Myrtle E. Wallace; nieces, Barbara B. Phillips (Owen), Renee' W. Connor (Barry), Jennifer W. Shavers (Jerry) of Clayton, Teresa B. Pierotti, Paula B. Ferrell (Rodney), and several great nieces and nephews.

Flowers are appreciated however the family suggests memorials be made to: The Church of God, Pamela W. Davis -4021 Bizzell Grove Church Rd., Princeton NC 27569 or to: West Calvary Free Will Baptist Church – P.O. Box 1001, Smithfield NC 27577

A warm 'Thank You' to Gabriel Manor Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice for the special care given our loved one.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 1, 2020
