Dan H. Honeycutt
1933 - 2020
Dan Hugh Honeycutt

June 7, 1933 - October 6, 2020

Angier

Dan Hugh Honeycutt, 87, of Angier passed away Tuesday. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late Hughie D. Honeycutt and Rena G. Honeycutt.

Graveside services will be held this Friday at 11:00 AM at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier. The family will briefly receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Although the family will not be present, Mr. Honeycutt will lie in state from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Thursday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier.

Dan was an avid farmer and earned the Outstanding Young Farmer award. His love of farming, owning tobacco warehouses, serving the farmers was what he enjoyed. He served his community as a member of the Angier Masonic Lodge and as a board member of First Bank. His love for his family, especially his granddaughters, could be seen in his smile when he often spoke of them. You could always find Dan ready to entertain you with a story and a smile at his shop on Rawls Church Road.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Shelby H. Collins and husband Brian of Angier; his son, Danny Honeycutt and wife Glenda of Angier; grandchildren, Danna Wilson, Bailey and Brooke Honeycutt, John and Bridgett Ferrone; great-granddaughter, Lilie Ferrone; sisters, Reecie Surles and Glenda Honeycutt Padgett; brother, Ted Honeycutt.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Dupree Honeycutt; his sisters, Brookie H. Cotton and Doris H. Terrell.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Union Christian Church, 2164 Neill's Creek Road, Lillington, NC 27546.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryanleefuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
