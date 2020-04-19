Home

Daniel Craig


1930 - 2020
Daniel Craig Obituary
Daniel Craig

January 29, 1930 - April 5, 2020

Cary

Daniel Craig of Cary, NC died April 5, 2020.He was born in January 1930 to the late Clair and Anna Wall Craig of Gays Mills, WI. He graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI; received his MBA degree from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio and earned his CPA certificate while in Ohio.He is survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Geraldine Fleming in September 2006, brothers William in March 2007, Clair in September 2010, John in December 2018, and sister Mary Ellen in October 2016.A Mass of Remembrance with lunch following will be held St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Rd., Apex, NC 27502 at a date to be determined once virus health guidelines are lifted. The Funeral Mass and burial will be in Gays Mills, WI at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 19, 2020
