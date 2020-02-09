|
Daniel L. Dawson
April 8, 1951 - February 1, 2020
Fort Valley, VA
Daniel L. Dawson, 68, of Fort Valley, VA, died unexpectedly on February 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia, son, Jonathan, seven grandchildren, Ashley Faulk, Katlyn Cook, Patrick Dawson, Nicholas Dawson, Juleah Dawson, Catherine Dawson, Rachael Dawson, and a great-grandchild, Harlyn. He is survived by an aunt, Billie Hamilton (Bobby), of Cary, NC and an uncle, Robert Mims (Jo Ann), of Moncure, NC and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ruby Dawson, of Arlington, VA, and a sister, Susan Natolli, of Woodstock, VA, and grandparents, L. Floyd and Bessie Wilkins Dawson, of Apex, NC.
Funeral arrangements are undetermined at this time.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 9, 2020