Daniel Edward "Dan" Dressel
February 8, 1935 - August 30, 2020
Southport
Daniel Edward "Dan", age 85 born in Utica, NY, of Southport, NC passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his sister Sharon and brother, Tom.
Dan began his career as a shop teacher and then transitioned into guidance counseling. He was then promoted to the Director of Guidance at Vestal High School. For the last 20 years of his career he was a Vestal School District administrator. He enjoyed traveling, golf, reading, socializing with friends, volunteering with handicapped children and completing his 'to do' lists.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Dorothy D. Dressel; son, Daniel K. Dressel (Amy); daughters, Denise Otto Applefeld (Brian) and Debra A. Crowe (George W. Jr.), as well as grandchildren, Sam and Emma Dressel, Abbey Otto; sister-in-law, Susan Dressel.
A celebration of Dan's life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be offered at www.peacock-newmanwhite.com
Peacock Newnam & White, Southport, NC