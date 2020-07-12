1/1
Rev. Dr. Daniel Durway
1931 - 2020
Rev. Dr. Daniel Lindsey Durway

Raleigh

Rev. Dr. Daniel Lindsey Durway died July 7, 2020 from diffusive Lewy-body dementia in the Rosewood Health Center at The Cypress of Raleigh.

He was born September 5, 1931 in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Malcolm Robert and Catherine Bolin Durway. Dan's life long interests in music, drama, politics, athletics and church began early. As Paschal High School student body president, Dan participated in citywide musicals, ecumenical church groups, and efforts to bridge the racial divide. After his freshman year at TCU, Dan attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated with his BA in history and political science. He was a member of the Tejas Club, and Silver Spurs honorary society, which bestowed on him the dubious honor of leading Bevo, the longhorn steer, at the Texas football games. Dan received his Masters of Divinity from Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary and his PhD in Theology and Ethics from Duke University.

An ordained Presbyterian minister, Dan served churches in Arkansas, North Carolina, Antwerp, Belgium, and Louisiana. While at Pulaski Heights Presbyterian Church, Little Rock, he was involved with the integration of Central High School. At Covenant Presbyterian Church in Charlotte, he was involved with merger of city and county schools. In High Point, he served on the Human Rights Commission. Throughout his career, Dan taught at UNC-Chapel Hill, Duke University, Davidson Community College, and LSU.

Dan had a deep commitment to engaging young and old in exploring theological ideas and encouraging them to live out their faith. In addition to his voracious reading and civic involvement, Dan loved learning languages opera, classical music, jazz, sports, gardening, photography, travel, and good conversations.

Dan was predeceased by his parents, and his older brothers. He is survived by his wife, Flo Denny Durway, his children, Mark Durway (Julie) of Cary, NC , Kristin Whitesides (Greg) of Marshall, NC, Lindsey Durway (Andrea) of St. Louis, MO; five grandchildren, William, Houston, Texas; Matthew, Raleigh, NC; Claire and Charlotte, Cary, NC, and Audrey, St. Louis, MO. In addition he is survived by his sister-in-law, Sue Denny Madsen, his brother-in-law, Steve Denny, his nephew, John Madsen (Cynthia), nieces, Emily Madsen Leahy (Ryan), and Rachel Madsen (Rachel Popov).

The family is grateful to the staff at the Rosewood Health Center at the Cypress of Raleigh and to Dr. Steve Leibowitz for their loving care during the last years of Dan's life.

Memorials may be sent to White Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1706 Oberlin Road, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, 100 E. 27th Street, Austin, Texas 78705.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
300 Saint Mary's Street
Raleigh, NC 27605
9198284311
