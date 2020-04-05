|
|
Daniel Ghareeb
October 27, 1934 - March 31, 2020
Cary, NC
Daniel A. Ghareeb, 85, passed away March 31st at Transitions Lifecare in Raleigh, NC. Dan was born and grew up in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He received a B.S. Pharmacy from Ferris State University. Dan worked for Novartis, relocating to St. Louis, MO and then to Summit, NJ. He retired to Naples, FL in 1993. Dan and Liz moved to Cary NC in 2016 to be near their children.
Dan and Liz (Snyder) have been married 61 years and have three children and six grandchildren. He is a Life member of Grand Lodge F&AM in Grand Rapids, MI and a member of Araba Shrine in Fort Myers Fl. He was on the vestry at St. Mary's Episcopal Church. He volunteered at the Conservancy of S.W. Florida as a dockmaster. He enjoyed playing golf and tennis and riding his bike each morning. Dan also loved creating layouts for his Marklin model trains.
He is survived by his loving wife, Liz, son Steve Ghareeb of Chicago, IL, daughter Betsy Tripp (Andy) of Cary NC, children Kyle and Nina, Son Tom Ghareeb (Paige) of Charlotte, NC, children Warren, Jonathan, Roland, and Callan, brother Archie Ghareeb (Mary), sisters in law Carleen Ghareeb and Sally Meeuwsen (Dan) and many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by this parents, Archie and Josephine Ghareeb, sister Norma Westbrook and Dave, Sister Charmaine David and Ed, and his brother Victor Ghareeb.
A memorial service will be held at a later time. Contributions in his memory may be made to Transitions Lifecare of Raleigh, St. Paul's Episcopal Church of Cary, or the .
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 5, 2020