Daniel E Harrell



1930-2020



Raleigh, NC



Daniel E Harrell of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully amongst family and is now with our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus.



Born in Bainbridge, GA, Dan was the son of the late Daniel Harrell and Edna Barber. He was proceeded in death by his sister Onjel Harrell of Texas, brother Rufus Harrell of Alabama, and daughter Suzanne Patterson of Iowa.



Dan served in the Korean War while enlisted in USAF. Dan then met his wife, Jean Furnas, of Bartlesville Ok. He attended Georgia Tech where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. It was in Raleigh, NC where he achieved his Masters in Economics from NCSU where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1998. Dan was an involved member of the church, and was a loving husband and father. He had a knack with jokes and was always making folks laugh. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Pamela Noonan and son Daniel Harrell as well as 5 grandchildren. Please make any donations to Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615.



