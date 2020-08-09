1/1
Daniel Harrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel E Harrell

1930-2020

Raleigh, NC

Daniel E Harrell of Raleigh, NC passed away peacefully amongst family and is now with our Lord and Savior Christ Jesus.

Born in Bainbridge, GA, Dan was the son of the late Daniel Harrell and Edna Barber. He was proceeded in death by his sister Onjel Harrell of Texas, brother Rufus Harrell of Alabama, and daughter Suzanne Patterson of Iowa.

Dan served in the Korean War while enlisted in USAF. Dan then met his wife, Jean Furnas, of Bartlesville Ok. He attended Georgia Tech where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering. It was in Raleigh, NC where he achieved his Masters in Economics from NCSU where he worked for 35 years before retiring in 1998. Dan was an involved member of the church, and was a loving husband and father. He had a knack with jokes and was always making folks laugh. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughter Pamela Noonan and son Daniel Harrell as well as 5 grandchildren. Please make any donations to Christ Baptist Church, 400 Newton Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved