1/1
Daniel Hedgpeth
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel L. Hedgpeth

September 27, 1950-October 18, 2020

Raleigh

Daniel L. Hedgpeth passed away peacefully October 18, 2020. He was the son of Jesse Warren Hedgpeth Jr. and Georgia Weeks Hedgpeth (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Summers Hedgpeth; sons Joshua Hedgpeth and Nathan Hedgpeth; his grandchildren, Autumn, Gryphon, Payton, John and Matthew; sister-in-law Aileen Smith; cousins Gretchen Zollinger, Martha Smith, James Smith, Mary Prather, & Darrell Smith.

He graduated from Terry Sanford High School and received his degree from Elon College in 1968. He completed his graduate work at UNC-Greensboro, then went on to enjoy a career as a quality engineer predominantly in the medical field. Dan loved his career, his co-workers and his employers. He loved to play golf, was immensely proud of his family, and was known for his creativity and sense of humor. The family held a private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved