Daniel L. Hedgpeth



September 27, 1950-October 18, 2020



Raleigh



Daniel L. Hedgpeth passed away peacefully October 18, 2020. He was the son of Jesse Warren Hedgpeth Jr. and Georgia Weeks Hedgpeth (deceased). He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vickie Summers Hedgpeth; sons Joshua Hedgpeth and Nathan Hedgpeth; his grandchildren, Autumn, Gryphon, Payton, John and Matthew; sister-in-law Aileen Smith; cousins Gretchen Zollinger, Martha Smith, James Smith, Mary Prather, & Darrell Smith.



He graduated from Terry Sanford High School and received his degree from Elon College in 1968. He completed his graduate work at UNC-Greensboro, then went on to enjoy a career as a quality engineer predominantly in the medical field. Dan loved his career, his co-workers and his employers. He loved to play golf, was immensely proud of his family, and was known for his creativity and sense of humor. The family held a private service.



