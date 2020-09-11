Rev. Daniel J. Hensley
May 2, 1932 - September 7, 2020
Winston-Salem
Reverend Daniel J Hensley, Jr., age 88, passed away on September 7, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Dan was a graduate of Texas Christian University and Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth, Texas. While a Brite student, he began serving as the first pastor of the newly organized Hurst Christian Church (Fort Worth Area) and served that congregation for five years.
Dan moved to Wilson, NC, and served for thirty-four years at Barton College beginning as the college's first chaplain in 1961. He continued his tenure as a Professor in the Religion and Philosophy Departments, Dean of Men, and the first Director of Planned Giving. He devoted much of his professional life to Interim Ministry for Christian churches throughout eastern North Carolina. Dan was actively involved in the Wilson community through the college, church, and serving in leadership positions on various associations and boards for almost sixty years. He enjoyed a full life of reading, music, sports, social and community activities and was always a good friend to everyone he met.
Reverend Hensley is survived by his loving wife of thirty-four years, Tina Hensley and her three children, Montine (Robert), Delise (Erich), and Chris. He is also survived by four grandchildren, McLain, Corinne, Alex and Brice. In 2018 Dan and Tina moved to Winston-Salem to become residents of Salemtowne, the Moravian Retirement Community where they both embraced new friends and interests.
Services in celebration of Dan's life will be scheduled for a future date as conditions allow. The family requests that memorial gifts be made to Barton College with preference given to the Dan and Tina Hensley Endowment Fund. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
.