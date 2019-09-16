|
Dr. Daniel James Moncol, Sr.
June 9, 1932 - September 13, 2019
Raleigh
Dr. Daniel James Moncol, Sr., passed away peacefully Friday, September 13th, 2019 at the Oaks at Mayview in Raleigh, NC after a short illness. He was 87.
Born in Prince George, VA on June 9th, 1932, Daniel graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute with a degree in Animal Science and then went on to obtain his veterinary doctorate at the University of Georgia. While at Virginia Tech, he met his future wife Nancy Dolores Darnell. They moved to Raleigh, NC in 1961, where he took a professorship position and taught at North Carolina State University for over 30 years, first in Animal Science and later at the College of Veterinary Medicine, that he helped to found.
He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years Nancy Moncol, as well as both parents, Andrew Moncol and Susie Balint Moncol, his brothers Andrew Moncol and Edward Moncol and sisters, Emily Mistr, Christine Belsches, and Helen Tankersley.
Daniel is survived by his children and their spouses: Kenneth Moncol (Deborah) of Archer Lodge, NC, Daniel Moncol, Jr. (Marilyn) Cary, NC, Lauren King (Larry) Orlando, FL, David Moncol (Katherine) Raleigh, NC; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 18th, at 12 noon at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church, 2209 Fairview Road, Raleigh, NC 27608. Visitation immediately following the service at the church. Interment of ashes will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019