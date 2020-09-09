Daniel E. Kelly Sr.



March 9, 1941 - August 19, 2020



cary



On Wednesday August 19, 2020, Daniel E. Kelly Sr., devoted husband of 57 years, and father of 4 children passed away at the age of 79. He was born on 3/9/1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Michael and Ellen Kelly. Dan worked most of his life as a Commercial General Contractor in Suffolk County, NY, with offices in West Babylon and Smithtown, NY. He also did interior contracting work in the Cary/Durham area. He took great pride in ensuring his jobs were completed on schedule. He was an extremely hard worker who always made sure his family was provided for. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed talking about his time living in Brooklyn. Dan was preceded in death by his wife Katherine. He is survived by his children, Kristine and Tricia (twin daughters), and his sons Daniel Jr. and Terrence, and 4 grandchildren. He was cremated at City of Oak in Raleigh, and his urn was placed in a columbarium next to his beloved wife at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Cary, NC.



