Daniel Mattox Raines



Kenly



Daniel Mattox Raines, 38, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019 after a tragic motorcycle accident. He was born June 4, 1980 in Randolph County, GA to Hal and Patricia Raines. Daniel was a graduate of Randolph Southern High School, class of 1999. He was also a graduate of Georgia Southwestern State University, class of 2003, with a B.S. in Geology. He was most recently employed as a Hydrogeologist for the State of North Carolina. Prior to moving to NC, Daniel was an instructor at Ricardo Almeida Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy as well as a geologist for a private environmental firm. Daniel was a coach for Special Olympics of New Jersey and also an assistant coach for Hamilton Pal Basketball for 8 years. Daniel and his wife own Team Raines Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Team Raines Shotokan Karate in Knightdale, NC where Daniel was the Jiu-Jitsu professor. Daniel also a ran a sanctuary with his wife for abandoned, abused or neglected farm animals, The Big Pig Sanctuary in Kenly, NC. When Daniel was not working or teaching Jiu-Jitsu, he loved mentoring young teens, kids and adults from the community. Daniel loved gardening, tinkering with tools and motors, building, riding his motorcycle, hunting, and spending time with his family. Words cannot express what the world lost when Daniel passed away. He will forever be loved and missed by his Kelly.



Surviving: wife, Kelly Torlay Raines; adopted son, James Raines; mother, Patricia Rice; father, Hal Raines (Becky Conwell); sisters: Jennifer Raines Hunt (Jack), Melissa Raines Moyer; nieces and nephews: Trace, Abby, Junah, William, Julian; paternal grandmother, Patricia Prescott; aunt and uncles: Michael Raines, Matt Raines, Bill Raines, Jane Holmes, Robert Raines, Daninne Shellhouse, Corinne McClure and their families; father-in-law, Dwight Torlay, Jr.; brother-in-law, Dwight Torlay, III; aunts and uncles: Rosemary and Frederick Thompson, Berta Baczynski (Barry), Heinz Mahler (Louise); cousins: Peter and Patrick Thompson, Paul Baczynski (Nubia).



Daniel was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ronnie Torlay and his Oma, Else Krupski.



Memorial service 10:30 AM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale.



The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Big Pig Sanctuary, https://www.paypal.me/bigpigsanctuary?locale.x=en_US.



Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries. Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019