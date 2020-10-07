Daniel Earl Maultsby



May 22, 1962 - October 4, 2020



Wake Forest



Daniel Earl Maultsby died Sunday morning at Wake Med Hospital. Born in Raleigh he was the son of the late Colin A. Maultsby and Jeanette Cole Maultsby.



Danny was an avid Carolina basketball fan and collector of memorabilia.



I would like to thank Dwan Kelsey of Transitions Palliative Care for her care of Danny, and her compassion and friendship.



He is survived by his partner of 36 years Gene McGhee. His brothers Greg (Ellen), David (Kathy), & Coley (Lisa) Maultsby and several nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to Transitions Lifecare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.



