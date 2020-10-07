1/1
Daniel Maultsby
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Earl Maultsby

May 22, 1962 - October 4, 2020

Wake Forest

Daniel Earl Maultsby died Sunday morning at Wake Med Hospital. Born in Raleigh he was the son of the late Colin A. Maultsby and Jeanette Cole Maultsby.

Danny was an avid Carolina basketball fan and collector of memorabilia.

I would like to thank Dwan Kelsey of Transitions Palliative Care for her care of Danny, and her compassion and friendship.

He is survived by his partner of 36 years Gene McGhee. His brothers Greg (Ellen), David (Kathy), & Coley (Lisa) Maultsby and several nieces, nephews and great nieces & nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be directed to Transitions Lifecare of Raleigh, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved