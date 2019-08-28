|
|
Daniel Todd Pfeiffer
September 13, 1968-August 24, 2019
Four Oaks
Loving father of Dakota Pfeiffer and Bud Pfeiffer; Loving husband to Lisa Pfeiffer; Loving son to James and Barbara Pfeiffer (both deceased); Loving brother to Stephen Pfeiffer of WV, David Pfeiffer of VA, Linda Pfeiffer of MD and John Pfeiffer of MN; Loving friend to all. He will be truly missed by all who love him. Services will be held on Thursday, August 29th @5pm at Prayer Baptist Church, 300 West Riddick Street, Benson NC
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 28, 2019