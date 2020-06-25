Daniel Spurling
1926 - 2020
Daniel S. Spurling

October 23, 1926 - June 19, 2020

Cary

Dan was born 10/23/1926 in Litchfield, Maine. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 6/19/2020.

His active military career spanned 26 years. He started in the Airborne and became an "expert paratrooper". His later assignments included demolitions and small arms training. Dan served in World War II, deployed twice to Korea and twice to Vietnam. He served in combat infantry units during most of his time overseas. He was a highly decorated combat veteran. In his later Army career, he served as an instructor in the Infantry. He retired with the rank of Command Sargent Major.

After his Army career he was employed by the State of North Carolina, Department of Crime Control and Public Safety in the Emergency Preparedness Division. He advised and prepared plans for cities and counties, reviewed equipment and made recommendations for emergency situations and civil preparedness.

Dan and Debbie were married in 1952 and had two sons, Dan and David. His family included Dan/Diane, David/Dawn, grandchildren Dare and Daniel/Emily, and great grandchildren Ty, Jack, Stella, and Swayze.

After his second retirement he enjoyed golf, fishing, gardening, traveling, enjoying cruises with his wife and socializing with their friends. He even took a course in French Cooking.

The Family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to the employees of Bayata and Transitions for their help with Dan's care.

A social distancing gathering of family and friends will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, June 27th at the Brown Wynne Funeral Home Chapel, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary NC.

Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com

The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to your favorite charities in remembrance of Mr. Spurling.


Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial Gathering
11:00 AM
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

