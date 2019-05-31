Daniel Stephen Wright



May 20 1989- May 262019



Des Moines



Daniel Stephen Wright, 30, went to be with his Lord and Savior in the arms of his loving wife and surrounded by his family, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, MO, after a long heroic battle with Leukemia (ALL).



He married the love of his life and best friend, Rebecca Meyer, from Des Moines, IA in 2012 after meeting her on Season 8 of the Biggest Loser TV show, when he was brought back as a second season contestant. He and his wife, Rebecca made their home in Des Moines and were active members in their Walnut Creek Church and community group in Altoona, IA.



After graduating from Wake Christian Academy, in Raleigh, NC, he studied at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and he was working towards completing his degree at Des Moines Area Community college when he was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2017.



Daniel and Rebecca started a Fitness Training business together, Fitness Wright Now, passing on their experience to help others. Daniel had recently returned to his career as an Insurance Services Analyst in the Personal Lines Service Center at Nationwide Insurance before his Leukemia relapsed in December of 2018.



Daniel had a love for God and others and had the ability to connect and relate to everyone he met. He inspired many during his short time on this earth with his big heart, positive attitude, sense of humor, and kindness, even during the most difficult days. He had a God-given talent for speaking in front of any audience with conviction and wisdom beyond his years. His voice which impacted so many of us, although gone from this world, is now boldly proclaiming God's glory in Heaven.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Rebecca Meyer Wright, mother, Denise Haughney and stepfather, Jim Haughney, of Willow Spring; father, Danny Wright of Atlanta; sister Deanna Thomas and husband Reece Thomas of Fuquay-Varina; stepsister Susan Scimeca and husband Jason Scimeca of Raleigh; stepbrother Will Haughney and wife Dana Haughney of New York; a grandmother, Shirley Godwin Jones of Willow Spring; mother and father-in-law, Tom and Shirley Meyer of Des Moines, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Nikki and Dave Holveck of Ankeny, and many close aunts, uncles, and cousins in North Carolina, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Missouri, Colorado, Tennessee, Maryland, Illinois and Guam.



A verse that Daniel clung to throughout his cancer journey was Romans 5:3-5 - "Not only that, but we rejoice in our sufferings, knowing that suffering produces endurance, and endurance produces character, and character produces hope, and hope does not put us to shame, because God's love has been poured into our hearts through the Holy Spirit who has been given to us."



Visitation will be held at Dunn's Funeral Home in Des Moines, IA on Friday, May 31, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.



Funeral services will be held at Walnut Creek Downtown Church in Des Moines at 323 E. Locust St., on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be made to the family at www.IlesCares.com and will be displayed at the visitation.



In lieu of flowers, Daniel strongly preferred that donations be made in his honor to , https://donate.lls.org/



ARRANGEMENTS BY ILES ~ DUNN'S CHAPEL. Published in The News & Observer on May 31, 2019