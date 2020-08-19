1/1
Daniel Straub
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Edward Straub

October 5, 1941 - August 16, 2020

Durham

Daniel "Danny" Straub, 78, passed away at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on August 16, 2020.

Danny was born on October 5, 1941 in Somerset County, NJ. He graduated from Bound Book High School, NJ in 1959. Danny moved to NC in 1959 to attend UNC Chapel Hill. After 2 years of college, he pursued a career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was an active member of the NALC Branch #2613, Chapel Hill, NC. He held several State and Local Union positions within the NALC. He was also an avid bowler for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bunn Straub of 54 years, his daughter, Cheryl Straub Goodrich, and her spouse, Brad; granddaughter, Tabitha Goodrich; sister, Anna Marie Straub Zaborowski and her spouse, Bruce; and one niece, Amy Zaborowski Lowe.

Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to so many. He will be truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNC Hospice. PO Box 1077, Pittsboro, NC 27312.

Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill is handling arrangements. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walker's Funeral Home
120 W Franklin St
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
(919) 942-3861
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved