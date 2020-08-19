Daniel Edward Straub
October 5, 1941 - August 16, 2020
Durham
Daniel "Danny" Straub, 78, passed away at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill on August 16, 2020.
Danny was born on October 5, 1941 in Somerset County, NJ. He graduated from Bound Book High School, NJ in 1959. Danny moved to NC in 1959 to attend UNC Chapel Hill. After 2 years of college, he pursued a career with the US Postal Service as a letter carrier. He was an active member of the NALC Branch #2613, Chapel Hill, NC. He held several State and Local Union positions within the NALC. He was also an avid bowler for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bunn Straub of 54 years, his daughter, Cheryl Straub Goodrich, and her spouse, Brad; granddaughter, Tabitha Goodrich; sister, Anna Marie Straub Zaborowski and her spouse, Bruce; and one niece, Amy Zaborowski Lowe.
Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and a friend to so many. He will be truly be missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to UNC Hospice. PO Box 1077, Pittsboro, NC 27312.
Walker's Funeral Home in Chapel Hill is handling arrangements. www.walkersfuneralservice.com
.