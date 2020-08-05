1/1
Daniel Weathington
Daniel "Dan" Weathington

December 9, 1946 - August 3, 2020

Lumberton

Mr. Daniel "Dan" Franklin Weathington, age 73, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Southeastern Hospice House in Lumberton, NC. He was born in Cumberland County, NC on December 9, 1946 to the late Lewis Henry Weathington and Ruby Hudson Weathington. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, having achieved an Honorable Discharge with Air Medal and Combat Duty Medal.

Upon his return back home, he began working for the agriculture industry in various capacities, totaling 52 years of service. Ultimately, he became Director of NC Small Grain Growers Association. He was honored with many awards during his years in agriculture, which included: Robeson County Outstanding Contribution to Agriculture Award, NC FFA Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary NC Seedsman of the Year Award, and NC Dept. of Agriculture's Ambassador of Agriculture Award.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James "J.L." Weathington.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Dowd Weathington of the home; his children, Jonathan Weathington and wife Jamye of Wilmington, NC and Sylvia Morgan Dowd of the home; three brothers-in-law: David Walters and wife Christine of Fayetteville, NC, Donald Davis and wife Kathleen of Dunn, NC, and Joe Dowd and wife Violet of Steadman, NC; two sisters-in-law, Dainese Dowd of White Oak, NC and Norma Jean Dowd of Fayetteville, NC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-5:00 PM on Thursday-Saturday, August 6-8, 2020, at the home of Dan & Brenda Weathington.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Monroe, 24501 Camp Road, Laurel Hill, NC 28351.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.FloydMortuary.net.


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 5, 2020.
