Danielle Strickland Kissinger



Cary



Danielle Kissinger was born on July 3, 1984 and passed away November 11, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Jacob Kissinger; mother, Marsha Strickland; brother, Kyle Strickland; grandparents, Corbet & Josephine Strickland; uncle, Kenneth (Patricia); aunt, Tonya Strickland-Utley (Robert); one nephew, three nieces, a special cousin Jamie Mitchell, and a host of other cousins and friends. A celebration of Danielle's life is to be determined.



