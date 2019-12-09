|
DANNY G. JONES
JULY 31, 1953 - DECEMBER 6, 2019
WILSON
Danny Gray Jones, 66, of Wilson, passed away Friday, December 6, in his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral, Monday, 2 PM, at Wilson Memorial Service. The visitation will be one hour before the funeral.
He is survived by his wife Deborah Rose Jones; three children, Brittany Smith (Steven) and their son, Carson, Jordan Jones (Natalie) and Garrett Jones; nephew and caregiver, Justin Whitley.
Flower are welcome or memorials may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Ste 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.
Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019