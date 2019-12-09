Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
(252) 237-7171
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilson Memorial Service
2811 Fieldstream Dr. N
Wilson, NC 27896
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny G. Jones


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Danny G. Jones Obituary
DANNY G. JONES

JULY 31, 1953 - DECEMBER 6, 2019

WILSON

Danny Gray Jones, 66, of Wilson, passed away Friday, December 6, in his home surrounded by his family.

Funeral, Monday, 2 PM, at Wilson Memorial Service. The visitation will be one hour before the funeral.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Rose Jones; three children, Brittany Smith (Steven) and their son, Carson, Jordan Jones (Natalie) and Garrett Jones; nephew and caregiver, Justin Whitley.

Flower are welcome or memorials may be made to the Dementia Alliance of North Carolina, 9131 Anson Way, Ste 206, Raleigh, NC 27615.

Arrangements by Wilson Memorial Service, 2811 Fieldstream Dr, N, Wilson, (252) 237-7171; www.wilsonmemorialservice.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Danny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -