|
|
Danny Ray Griffin
April 22, 1956 - July 01, 2019
Zebulon
Danny Ray Griffin, 63, died on Monday. He was born in Wilson Count & reared in Nash County. He was an excellent carpenter and a good son & brother. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelton Griffin, brothers, Jackie & Michael Griffin.
He is survived by his mother, Rudene Griffin, siblings, Ronald Griffin (Vickie), Elvis Griffin, Rhonda Griffin, & Tammy Hales.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions Lifecare.
Funeral 3 pm, Friday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 2-3 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Beulah Christian Baptist Church Cemetery. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019