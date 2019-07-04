Home

Strickland Funeral Home
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC 27591
(919) 365-3612
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC
Funeral
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel
211 W. Third St.
Wendell, NC
Danny Griffin


1956 - 2019
Danny Griffin Obituary
Danny Ray Griffin

April 22, 1956 - July 01, 2019

Zebulon

Danny Ray Griffin, 63, died on Monday. He was born in Wilson Count & reared in Nash County. He was an excellent carpenter and a good son & brother. He will be missed. He was preceded in death by his father, Kelton Griffin, brothers, Jackie & Michael Griffin.

He is survived by his mother, Rudene Griffin, siblings, Ronald Griffin (Vickie), Elvis Griffin, Rhonda Griffin, & Tammy Hales.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Transitions Lifecare.

Funeral 3 pm, Friday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory Chapel, 211 W. Third St., Wendell with visitation from 2-3 prior to the service. Burial will follow in Beulah Christian Baptist Church Cemetery. www.stricklandfuneral.com
Published in The News & Observer on July 4, 2019
