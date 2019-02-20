|
Danny Martin Blalock
April 08, 1941 - February 17, 2019
Willow Spring
Danny Martin Blalock, 77, died at his home on Blalock Farms on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 NC 55, Fuquay-Varina, NC on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Barbee Blalock; brother, Richard (Ric) Blalock; step-daughter, Cindy Honeycutt (Lynn); four step-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter.
Danny retired with 30 years of service from the State of North Carolina. Following retirement, he owned and operated Blalock Farms. He was never happier than when he was driving his Ford tractor and enjoying his animals, especially Maggie.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019