Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1621 NC 55
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Danny Blalock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Danny Martin Blalock


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny Martin Blalock Obituary
Danny Martin Blalock

April 08, 1941 - February 17, 2019

Willow Spring

Danny Martin Blalock, 77, died at his home on Blalock Farms on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1621 NC 55, Fuquay-Varina, NC on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Barbee Blalock; brother, Richard (Ric) Blalock; step-daughter, Cindy Honeycutt (Lynn); four step-grandchildren and one step-great-granddaughter.

Danny retired with 30 years of service from the State of North Carolina. Following retirement, he owned and operated Blalock Farms. He was never happier than when he was driving his Ford tractor and enjoying his animals, especially Maggie.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner. Condolences to the family may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now