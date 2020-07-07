1/1
Darathy T. Gillespie
Darathy Thomasson Gillespie

August 26, 1925 – July 4, 2020

Wendell

Darathy Thomasson Gillespie, 94, died peacefully at home on Saturday, July 4th. She was born in Johnston County to the late Weldon Freeman and Julia Davis Thomasson. Darathy will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and church member. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Benjamin Franklin Gillespie; granddaughter, Shannon Gillespie, nine siblings, and great-grandson, Trevor.

She is survived by her children, Wesley Gillespie (Sharon), Craig Gillespie (Linda) and Trudy Gillespie; brothers, Edgar "Allen" Thomasson (JoAnn) and Bernard Thomasson (Mary); grandchildren, Shawn Gillespie (Jessica), Craig Gillespie (Linda), Brian Gillespie and Megan Gillespie Brady; great-grandchildren, Katelyn Dusza, Madison Gillespie, and Keira Brady.

Funeral service Wednesday, July 8th at 11am at Corinth Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will also receive friends at other times at the home of Trudy Gillespie. A video of the service will be available on www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral on Wednesday.

Darathy will lie in state Tuesday, July 7th from 1-5 pm at Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. www.stricklandfuneral.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 7, 2020.
