Daria Terrero De Perez
February 19, 1944 - October 13, 2020
Knightdale
Daria Terrero De Perez, 76, passed away on Tuesday. She was born in the Dominican Republic to the late Miguel Ogando and Emiliana Terrero. She was a devoted wife and mother who also worked as a teacher in the Dominican Republic. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a sister, Ana Ursula Terrero Cuevas.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Pedro Perez; sons, Sadrac Perez (Johanny), Abraham Perez (Malta), Isaac Perez (Jessica) and Moises Perez (Carmen); daughters, Petra Doval (Efrain) and Kesia Zambrana (Misael); brother, Domingo Terrero (Dulce); sisters, Carmen Feliz Terrero (Manuel), Victoria Matos Terrero (Manuel) and Cruz Maria Batista Terrero (Genaro); 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements with Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third Street, Wendell, NC. www.stricklandfuneral.com