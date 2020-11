Or Copy this URL to Share

Darius Exavier Peterson

September 15, 1971 - November 13, 2020

Durham , North Carolina - Mr. Darius Exavier "DP" Peterson, 49, formerly of Greensboro, NC transitioned on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, NC. A Private Tribute will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Durham, NC. Professional Services are entrusted to McIntyre Funeral Home LLC. Goldsboro, NC.





