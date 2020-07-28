1/
Darrel Baker
Darrel Lee Baker

December 14, 1956 - July 23, 2020

Chesterfield County, VA

The reverend Baker had recently retired from his much-loved work as a chaplain at Virginia Commonwealth University Hospital. Originally from North Carolina, Darrel had made Richmond his home for the last 15 years, and had many treasured friends in the area. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church, a lover of music, good movies, good jokes (and bad ones too) and an exemplar of tenderness and compassion to all he met.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Jane Darnell of Elkin North Carolina, and his brother-in-law Stephen Lyons. He is survived by his wife Christine Parker Baker of Richmond, father Odell Baker of Elkin N.C., Sister Carolyn Byrd and brother-in-law Gary Byrd, sister Melinda Lyons, daughter Lauren Baker Horton, son-in-law Jeff Horton, stepdaughter Amy Neal Bussey, son-in-law Brent Bussey, stepson Carter Neal, daughter-in-law Heather Love, stepdaughter Alanna Betts, and son-in-law Daniel Betts. Grandchildren include Grayson and Annabelle Horton; Amber Holmes; Holden and India Neal; Cora Love; Julia, Carter, Wyatt and Rebecca Bussey; and Kieran Brown. Kinsleigh Lynn Holmes is his first great-grandchild. Darrel loved well, lived well, and will be sorely missed. www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/midlothian-va/darrel-baker-9275590

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 28, 2020.
