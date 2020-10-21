Darrell Keith Kirk



Raleigh



Darrell Keith Kirk of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away peacefully on October 14th in his home. Darrell was born in Hazen, Arkansas on May 31st, 1951. He was a builder and general contractor by trade, and a poet and writer by heart. He left his family with many lasting examples of his artistry, in wood and in words. He is survived by three children, Joshua Kirk, Fiona Kirk, and Sarah Tess Kirk; three siblings, Pamela Kent, Terri Schmitz, and Jerry Kirk; and two granddaughters, Zoe Kirk and Ava Kirk. Memorial Services were held privately on October 20th.



"I have tried to write paradise; Do not move, Let the wind speak, that is paradise; Let the gods forgive what I have made; Let those I love try to forgive what I have made."



-Ezra Pound



