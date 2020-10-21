1/
Darrell Keith Kirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Keith Kirk

Raleigh

Darrell Keith Kirk of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away peacefully on October 14th in his home. Darrell was born in Hazen, Arkansas on May 31st, 1951. He was a builder and general contractor by trade, and a poet and writer by heart. He left his family with many lasting examples of his artistry, in wood and in words. He is survived by three children, Joshua Kirk, Fiona Kirk, and Sarah Tess Kirk; three siblings, Pamela Kent, Terri Schmitz, and Jerry Kirk; and two granddaughters, Zoe Kirk and Ava Kirk. Memorial Services were held privately on October 20th.

"I have tried to write paradise; Do not move, Let the wind speak, that is paradise; Let the gods forgive what I have made; Let those I love try to forgive what I have made."

-Ezra Pound

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved