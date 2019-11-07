|
Darrell Wayne "Whitey" Scearce
Raleigh
Darrell Wayne "Whitey" Scearce, 60, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wake Med. Raleigh, surrounded by his family.
The family will see friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by a memorial service at 2:00PM in the chapel with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating.
Darrell was born in Rockingham County to the late James and Geraldine Isley Scearce and was a Jack -of- all-Trades.
He is survived by his, son, Dalton Scearce; daughters, Brianna Dalrymple and husband, Bryan, Bethany Scearce and Haven Scearce; grandchildren, Raelynne Dalrymple, Rhett Dalrymple and Kai Scearce; brothers, W.L. McKinney and Donnie McKinney; sisters, Tammy Scearce, Cristy Walker and husband, Tony and Misty Manring and husband, Mark, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members whom he loved.
Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019