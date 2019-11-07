Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilkerson Funeral Home - Reidsville
1909 RICHARDSON Dr.
Reidsville, NC 27320
(336) 349-4341
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Scearce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Wayne Scearce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Wayne Scearce Obituary
Darrell Wayne "Whitey" Scearce

Raleigh

Darrell Wayne "Whitey" Scearce, 60, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Wake Med. Raleigh, surrounded by his family.

The family will see friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon followed by a memorial service at 2:00PM in the chapel with Rev. Ralph Clayton officiating.

Darrell was born in Rockingham County to the late James and Geraldine Isley Scearce and was a Jack -of- all-Trades.

He is survived by his, son, Dalton Scearce; daughters, Brianna Dalrymple and husband, Bryan, Bethany Scearce and Haven Scearce; grandchildren, Raelynne Dalrymple, Rhett Dalrymple and Kai Scearce; brothers, W.L. McKinney and Donnie McKinney; sisters, Tammy Scearce, Cristy Walker and husband, Tony and Misty Manring and husband, Mark, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members whom he loved.

Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -