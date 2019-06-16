Darwin Hobgood Sowers



Cary



Darwin Hobgood Sowers passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of June 8, 2019.



Darwin grew up on a large farm in rural Davidson county, the youngest of 11 children.



Darwin attended Thomasville High School where he played football and baseball and excelled academically. He had a paper route all through school as well as an after school job. He was also an Eagle Scout and called himself a "Double Eagle" since he earned 42 merit badges.



After high school, Darwin attended NC State University. He left college for 2 years to serve in the Army and was stationed in Angevillers, France. He told stories about his time in the Army and his adventures in Europe for the rest of his life.



Upon graduating from NCSU, Darwin married Betty Jean Hartsell of Thomasville. He continued his education and earned a Master's degree in Mathematics from William and Mary University in 1961.



Darwin served as an educator, coach and school administrator in schools across North Carolina and retired from Wake County Public Schools in 1992. He enjoyed Wolfpack sports, hiking the Appalachian Trail, traveling and spending time with Betty Jean and his family. He loved to do computer research, reconnecting with old classmates and finding people who were owed money. He was especially proud to be a member of the Highpointers Club and tell people he had visited the highest peak of elevation in 26 states. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Cary.



Darwin is survived by his wife Betty Jean; daughters, Sheryl Ward of Cary, Shawn Yates (Brian) of Holly Springs and Sharon Hope (David) of Raleigh; grandchildren, James Yates and Gloria Hope; and several nieces and nephews.



Memorial service and inurnment will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, June 22nd at Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.



The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Doctors Making Housecalls, Waltonwood Cary, Pair that Cares Sitters, and Heartland Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , 5171 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612, . Published in The News & Observer on June 16, 2019