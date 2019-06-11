Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Renaissance Funeral Home
Daryl Earl Duncan

February 26, 1943 - June 8, 2019

Raleigh

Daryl Earl Duncan of Raleigh, North Carolina (formerly of Indianapolis) passed away on June 8, 2019, at the age of 76. Daryl was born on February 26, 1943, in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late Francis Earl and Betty Jean Duncan.

He loved music, golf and was an avid sports fan that worshiped the Dallas Cowboys. Daryl served in the U.S. Air Force from Sept 18, 1961 - Sept 10, 1965.

He is survived by his wife, Romonda Arlene Duncan; daughters, Toni Anne Rocker - "Pugsly" (Dan), Tracy Duncan Barbour - "Poppy", Tammi Duncan Perry - "Dolly" (Dan); his son, Daryl Earl Barmore Duncan - "TJ" ; his four grandchildren that he adored, Jacquelyn Blair Seivers - "Hey There Beautiful", Jonathan Ryan Seivers - "Jon Jon" (Jen), Avalon Duncan Perry - "AV", and Brooke Suzanne Perry - "Rabbit";his two sisters, Darlene Pate (George), Kimberly Wilson (John); and his BFF, Eddie "ET" and Marcia Thomas and his Old Mens "Bojangles" Club. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Renaissance Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to www.militarymissionsinaction.org/donate. Condolences: RFHR.com

10-4 Condor...See you on the flip side!
Published in The News & Observer on June 11, 2019
