Davey W. Holderfield
Davey Warren Holderfield

Raleigh

Davey Warren Holderfield, 60, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Davey was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was one of a kind. Anyone who ever met Davey, never forgot him.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Kim Ward Holderfield; son, Jesse Warren Holderfield; mother and father: Barbara Matthews Holderfield and David Franklin Holderfield; sister, Kim Holderfield Seibel; brother in law, Jimmy Seibel; niece, Natalie Seibel Kaelin.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the ASPCA of Wake County.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.

Published in The News and Observer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
OCT
15
Memorial service
06:30 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
