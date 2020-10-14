Davey Warren Holderfield
Raleigh
Davey Warren Holderfield, 60, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. Davey was a wonderful husband, father, and friend. He was one of a kind. Anyone who ever met Davey, never forgot him.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 pm, Thursday, October 15, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service Chapel, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 5:00 to 6:30 pm.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Ward Holderfield; son, Jesse Warren Holderfield; mother and father: Barbara Matthews Holderfield and David Franklin Holderfield; sister, Kim Holderfield Seibel; brother in law, Jimmy Seibel; niece, Natalie Seibel Kaelin.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the ASPCA of Wake County.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com
under Tributes.