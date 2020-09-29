David A. Dunson



Cary, NC



David A. Dunson, 83, of Cary, NC passed away on September 23, 2020 after a valiant effort battling the complications of congestive heart disease. Dave was born in Sidney, OH on September 25, 1936. Dave attended high school at St. Bede Academy in Peru, IL, and graduated from the University of Dayton, Dayton, OH in 1960. Dave married Judy Jacobs in 1959 and together raised their family in Troy, OH before moving to Raleigh, NC in 1978 with Northern Telecom (Nortel). In 1996 Dave became the Development Director for Meals on Wheels Wake County and was there until he became the Development Director of the Newman Catholic Student Center at UNC, Chapel Hill before retiring in 2015. Dave is survived by his twin brother Daniel (Marianne) Dunson of Cincinnati, OH, his wife Judy, daughter Jane Ramsey of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, son John (Lisa) of Newport, NC, daughter Maria Gregory of Cary, NC, and son Jerry (Jennifer) of Suwanne, GA. Dave has five grandchildren and one great grandson. A funeral mass will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC. The mass will be live streamed on the Church website. Our family is so very grateful for the wonderful care and concern given to Dave by his doctors; Dr. Michael Richards, Dr. Mohit Pasi, Dr. Corey Berlin, Dr. Michael Casey and Shannon Clark, N.P.C. We are also grateful for Hospice Home Care and Transitions of Raleigh.



