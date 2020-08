In loving memory of a very special person.

David you always had that smile on your face and you always made everyone feel good. It was my pleasure to have worked with you at TGS Engineers. I was so excited to see you come by my office the day before I retired. You were so considerate like that. RIP dear friend. Memories forever....

David always talked about his girls. My heart goes out to y’all-Sylvia, Beverly, Donna and family. Thoughts and prayers for y’all. May God bless each of you.

Debbie Biddix

Coworker