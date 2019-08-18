|
David Ashley Driggers-Hughes
Beaufort
With the deepest of sorrows we announce the passing of our most beloved son, brother, and friend, David Ashley Driggers-Hughes, 43, of Beaufort, NC. He passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Bay Leaf Baptist Church in Raleigh. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service.
David grew up and lived most of his life in Raleigh, NC, before his love of family and lifelong passions for water, fishing, nature, and hunting called him to Beaufort, NC, where his days on earth would end far too soon.
From an early age David loved sports and excelled in anything he tried. He especially loved football, a sport he played with passion and joy from the time he could tie his cleats. From Pop Warner fields to playing under the lights at Ravenscroft School, David shined and thrived on the gridiron, competing with his buddies in a sport he loved. Ravenscroft School shaped David. He offered his sharp mind, ever-present smile, and strong character to the school community he cherished. In return, he graduated with rich memories and enduring friendships accumulated during his ten years on Ravenscroftʼs campus.
After graduating from Ravenscroft and continuing his studies at North Carolina State University, Davidʼs independent nature and love of the outdoors led him to start his own landscaping business. While building his successful business, David met Melissa Stamper, the love of his life. As David and Melissa began to build a beautiful life together, Melissa was called home to be with Jesus. Davidʼs heart was broken but he carried Melissa with him as her pictures adorned the rooms of his home until his final day.
David was a wonderful man who valued family. He radiated kindness and selflessness to his nieces and nephews whom he loved to surprise with special gifts. He was a loyal son and brother. David Ashley will be remembered by those who love him for his gentle blue eyes, comforting teddy bear hugs, tender heart, and fiercely protective nature.
David is survived by his parents Rebecca and Terry Poole formerly of Raleigh; Haywood and Ann Hughes of Beaufort; siblings, Robert Hughes of Beaufort, Nancy and Chris Canoutas of Shelby, Terry and Kathy Poole of Zebulon, David and Amanda Poole of Wendell, and Damon Poole of Myrtle Beach, many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and friends; and his beloved, four legged companion, Luke. David was preceded in death by the love of his life, Melissa Stamper; maternal grandparents, Robert and Thelma Driggers; and paternal grandparents, Donald and Nadel Hughes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to:
Ovarian cancer research C/O , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or at
Ravenscroft financial aid program, 7409 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27615
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019