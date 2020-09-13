I remember vividly the day approximately five years ago when David contacted me about taking yoga classes. He explained that he was a tennis player and was wondering if yoga would be beneficial. Soon, he was coming weekly to my studio. Over the years, David became not only a client but a friend and mentor. I looked forward to our weekly sessions where he would always have something funny to say, and he would always push himself to do whatever new pose I threw at him. I looked forward to the funny texts he would send me of some picture or quote about yoga or life. He always overpaid me, and he always told me I did not charge enough for my services! What an amazing man and what an incredible life. As I thought about him yesterday when I got the news, I lamented that there aren’t many men like him anymore. Men who work hard, men who don’t make excuses, men who keep pushing to be better, and men who stand up for what they believe in. I recently told someone that there are very few men in my life that I respect. My father of course being one, Who interestingly shares his birthday with David. David had my complete and total respect. What an honor it has been to know him for the last five years. I had planned on at least 20 more! But apparently God had other plans. And I truly believe that David is dancing and laughing with Beth right now.

And because of that, I am able to smile.

Angie Toman

Friend