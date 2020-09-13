1/1
David Bryan
1940 - 2020
David Carroll Bryan

January 11, 1940 - September 10, 2020

Fayetteville

David Carroll Bryan was born 11 Jan. 1940, in Fayetteville, NC., and died in Duke Hospital, Durham, 10 Sept. 2020, after a month long struggle with Covid-19.

He was the second son of Pearl Russ Bryan and Norwood Eason Bryan (Sr.).

David Bryan was married to Elizabeth Barnes Bryan of Elm City, NC, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother and business partner Norwood Bryan, Jr., of Fayetteville, by his sister Dorothy Bryan Hargett of Charlotte, and by one niece and four nephews.

David attended Fayetteville High School, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with an A.B. in psychology in the class of 1962, the year he joined the U.S. Navy. After teaching himself celestial navigation, he served as an officer and navigator on the USS Capapon in the Pacific.

Returning home, he joined the family business Bryan Pontiac-Cadillac Co., now Bryan Honda, and once again, Fayetteville became his home. David became active in the local and national auto dealers associations and held responsible positions in the North Carolina Automobile Dealers Association. He became a Fayetteville YMCA board member. His love of the sea also drew him to an active life at Wrightsville Beach, NC, where he became president of the Seapath Tower Homeowners Assn., served as commander of the Seapath Yacht Club, and supported a variety of North Carolina coastal conservation organizations.

David was an invisible yet generous philanthropist. He provided support for medical programs at Duke and helped people find quick access to specialized Duke health care. He gave to UNC, too, especially its sports programs. He provided scholarship funds and financial support for a number of young people seeking a college education and ably supported a variety of cultural entities in Fayetteville, focusing on science, animals, music and art. He joined the community effort to successfully rebuild the local Fayetteville Symphony, in which he once played trumpet. He made major contributions to develop the Fayetteville Little Theater, the arts and science programs at Methodist University, to create FAPS, and to build the NC Civil War and Reconstruction History Center.

Due to the problems presented by Covid-19, no public gathering to recognize David Carroll Bryan will be held at this time. Burial will be private.

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.sullivanshighland.com.

Services are entrusted to Sullivan's Highland Funeral Service & Crematory, of Fayetteville, NC.

Published in The News and Observer on Sep. 13, 2020.
September 12, 2020
He was one of my two best friends While attending UNC . So sorry to hear of his death.
Bill Gay
Classmate
September 12, 2020
David,
We are awaiting a schematic diagram with photographs and your always concise intelligent witty commentary from Heaven.
Michael & Kitt Barnes-Martone Martone
Family
September 11, 2020
Mr Bryan was my neighbor on Ellerslie Dr since I was very small. He was always such a gentleman and a great neighbor. He helped my parents when in need of a generator, and was always quick to offer help in any way. Rest In Peace!!!! You were a good and faithful servant!! You touched many and made a difference.
Katherine Armstrong
Neighbor
September 11, 2020
My Deepest Condolences To The Entire Bryan Family! Praying Peace, Comfort, Strength, Love & Support! Pastor Shawn G. Walker & The Vow Church Family!
Pastor Shawn G. Walker
Coworker
September 11, 2020
My Deepest condolences to The Bryan Family! Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. He was truly a wonderful man, who helped everyone, and encouraged all to do their very best. A true mentor to so many. Rest In Peace Sir! You indeed finished well!
Freddie Bagwell
Coworker
September 11, 2020
Norwood -
I'm sorry to hear about David's passing. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Caroline Hailey
Coworker
September 11, 2020
I remember vividly the day approximately five years ago when David contacted me about taking yoga classes. He explained that he was a tennis player and was wondering if yoga would be beneficial. Soon, he was coming weekly to my studio. Over the years, David became not only a client but a friend and mentor. I looked forward to our weekly sessions where he would always have something funny to say, and he would always push himself to do whatever new pose I threw at him. I looked forward to the funny texts he would send me of some picture or quote about yoga or life. He always overpaid me, and he always told me I did not charge enough for my services! What an amazing man and what an incredible life. As I thought about him yesterday when I got the news, I lamented that there aren’t many men like him anymore. Men who work hard, men who don’t make excuses, men who keep pushing to be better, and men who stand up for what they believe in. I recently told someone that there are very few men in my life that I respect. My father of course being one, Who interestingly shares his birthday with David. David had my complete and total respect. What an honor it has been to know him for the last five years. I had planned on at least 20 more! But apparently God had other plans. And I truly believe that David is dancing and laughing with Beth right now.
And because of that, I am able to smile.
Angie Toman
Friend
