Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
(919) 639-8225
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
300 E McIver St
Angier, NC 27501
David C. Allen Obituary
David C. Allen

July 4, 1970 - February 21, 2019

Angier

David C. Allen, 48, passed away Thursday at his home in Angier. A native of Wake County, he was predeceased by his father, Raeford E. Allen and grandmother Litha McClean Jackson.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier; visitation will be held before the service from 11:30-1:00 PM at Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will be immediately following the service at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery.

David is survived by his mother, Peggy Jackson and biological father, Joe Evans; daughters, Angel Goodson (Sam), and Zoey Allen; son, Ryker Allen; half-brother, Rand Evans. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Beth Stephens; girlfriend, Amanda Barnes; and five grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019
