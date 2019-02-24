|
|
David C. Allen
July 4, 1970 - February 21, 2019
Angier
David C. Allen, 48, passed away Thursday at his home in Angier. A native of Wake County, he was predeceased by his father, Raeford E. Allen and grandmother Litha McClean Jackson.
Funeral services will be held Monday at 1:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Angier; visitation will be held before the service from 11:30-1:00 PM at Bryan Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will be immediately following the service at Kennebec Baptist Church Cemetery.
David is survived by his mother, Peggy Jackson and biological father, Joe Evans; daughters, Angel Goodson (Sam), and Zoey Allen; son, Ryker Allen; half-brother, Rand Evans. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Beth Stephens; girlfriend, Amanda Barnes; and five grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 24, 2019