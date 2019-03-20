David M. Cates



Raleigh



David Marshall Cates died on March 17, 2019.



David Cates was born in Salisbury, NC, on January 7, 1922.



David was educated in the Greensboro Public Schools, received a B.S. and M.S. in Textile Chemistry at NC State University and a M.A. and PhD at Princeton University in Physical Chemistry.



David served in the US Army Air Force in the 8th Air Force in England. He was a radar gunner on a B-17 and flew numerous combat missions over Germany.



Upon receiving a PhD at Princeton, he returned to Raleigh to teach and do research at NC State University. He worked there for 31 years and saw many changes in the textile industry. He was a member of Sigma Xi, Sigma Tau Sigma, Phi Kappa Phi, Delta Kappa Phi fraternities at NC State and Princeton University. He was also a member of the Fiber Society, American Chemical Society, and American Association of Textile Chemist and Colorists.



David valued education and spent much of his life teaching students, his children, grandchildren and himself. He was especially interested in math and science, typically reading four or five books at a time, rotating from cell biology, evolution, mathematics, history, and non-fiction literature. His interests were vast. Many conversations with the grandchildren ended in a math lesson, whether they wanted one or not. He was intrigued by the computer which he used to enhance his knowledge as well as to keep up with loved ones. He had a very high regard for the English language and considered it as elusive as it is rich, learning new vocabulary words and teaching others their definition well until his final days.



David loved to travel, especially to historic sites. He travelled extensively throughout the United States and internationally. In later years, day trips from Raleigh were appealing to experience nature and different restaurants. He was a gardener and loved wildflowers particularly those that attracted birds and butterflies. His goal was to have a blooming plant at all times, a desire he frequently accomplished.



David was a member of West Raleigh Presbyterian Church, Gardeners of Wake County and the Retired Professors of N.C. State.



David is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Ellen Ethridge and husband, John of Atlanta, Georgia, his daughter, Carole Elizabeth Harrington and husband, Benjamin of High Point, NC, and five grandchildren--Jessica Ethridge Chicken and her husband, Ron, Kathryn Ethridge and Huston, Hayden, and Hannah Harrington. He is also survived by one brother, Larry Cates and his wife, Sylvia of Chattanooga, TN.



He was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ingram Cates, his parents, Thomas Jefferson and Elizabeth Jackson Cates, and brothers, Thomas Jefferson Cates, Victor L. Cates, Donald J. Cates, and sister, Valarie (Boots) Cates.



A memorial service will be held at Springmoor Life Care Retirement Community Auditorium at 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 30, 2019, 1500 Sawmill Road, Raleigh, NC 27615.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to The N.C. State University Foundation – Library Excellence Fund. Mail to – NC State Gifts and Records Management, Box 7474, Raleigh, NC 27695-7474.



Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 20, 2019