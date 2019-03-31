|
David Christopher McMahon
February 27, 1942 - March 20, 2019
Raleigh
David Christopher McMahon, 77, of Raleigh, NC, died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Troy, New York, on February 27, 1942.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, four children: Elizabeth McMahon Stearns (Brenan); Mary Alice; Julie McMahon Grenz (Al); David Paul McMahon (Kasey Cecchini) and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Emily McMahon Naum (Steve) and cousin Judy Murphy Casey (Sherman).
A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow in Historic Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Parish Outreach or Coast Guard Foundation. Condolences: RFHR.com
