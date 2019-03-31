Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
David Christopher McMahon


David Christopher McMahon


1942 - 2019
David Christopher McMahon Obituary
David Christopher McMahon

February 27, 1942 - March 20, 2019

Raleigh

David Christopher McMahon, 77, of Raleigh, NC, died on March 20, 2019. He was born in Troy, New York, on February 27, 1942.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy, four children: Elizabeth McMahon Stearns (Brenan); Mary Alice; Julie McMahon Grenz (Al); David Paul McMahon (Kasey Cecchini) and five grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Emily McMahon Naum (Steve) and cousin Judy Murphy Casey (Sherman).

A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church on Thursday, April 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow in Historic Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Catholic Parish Outreach or Coast Guard Foundation. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 31, 2019
