David Edward Clem



April 5, 1953 - April 30, 2019



Apex



David Edward Clem, 66 of Apex, passed away on April 30, 2019 in Apex, NC.



David was born April 5, 1953 to the late Elmer and Peggy Clem in Roanoke, VA. He loved spending time with his family, his dog, Skipper and summers at the beach house with loved ones. David was a very hard working man who grew a successful family business, C&C Technologies for 25 years. He was known for his big smile, larger than life personality and his ability to make everyone laugh. He loved nothing more than being with his grandchildren.



David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Shelba Clem; daughter, Kelly Mann (Russ); son, Travis Clem (Jessica); grandchildren, Austin, Carly, Aidan, Ally and Carson; mother-in-law, Mary Lee Francis; sisters-in-law, Diane Williams and Lisa Krummel (Jeff); nephews, Cody and Kyle; and his beloved dog, Skipper.



A funeral service will be held at Apex Funeral Home on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a graveside service to follow. The family will receive friends and guests prior to the service from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM and various times at the home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Condolences can be sent to apexfuneral.net Published in The News & Observer on May 3, 2019