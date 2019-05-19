Resources More Obituaries for David Corter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Corter

October 28, 1967 - May 9, 2019



Raleigh



David Corter was partner in life and love with wife, Gabriella Becker and devoted father to children, Jesse and Poppy. David was a champion of the natural world and will live on in a rich ecosystem of plants and animals, including Ginny the dog and numerous other mammals, reptiles, and birds in and around the family house and beyond. He is also intertwined in a network of loving friends and family across the continent including his mother, Sandy Tart Temple (Roly); father Carl Corter (Janette Pelletier); sister, Arden Corter (Simon Riera), nephews Charlie and Arthur; mother-in-law, Marie Becker, brothers-in-law, Sam and Max Becker; Aunt Maralee Corter (Mark Wlodarczak), Aunt Linda Taylor (Frank), Aunt Joan Stredler, Uncle Jim Corter (Ania Jachnik); cousins Andra Harrop (Alan) and Frank Taylor Jr., Danny, Roger, and Jennifer Stredler, Max Wlodarczak, Brett, William and Cami Corter; and step-brothers, Jason, Ryan and Randy Stiefel.



David was born in Raleigh, North Carolina. He had the deepest cry of all the babies in the hospital nursery but he became the cuddliest possible baby. David spent his preschool years in Chapel Hill where he attended the University of North Carolina daycare. At age four David moved with his parents to Ontario, Canada where he was soon joined by little sister, Arden. David spent most of his childhood and teenage years in the village of Terra Cotta, living among the forests and fields nestled along the Niagara Escarpment. Along with his natural education close to home he went on family camping trips across North America, and had special memories of adventures to Newfoundland/Labrador with Grandparents Corter and cousins Danny and Roger. Trips to the American Southwest and a year's sabbatical in Cupertino, California sharpened his interest in reptiles. In 1987 David returned to Raleigh to live with his grandparents. He worked as a chef at Tripps and then became a technician at Triangle Refrigeration where he worked faithfully for many years.



David's greatest joy was family life. David and Gab lived every day side by side, sharing his unique sense of humor, snappy repartee, horror movies, veggie dogs, beer, homemade pepper sauces, all things Italian and wall-to-wall art. Together they built the family compound with its monumental pizza/bread oven and fertile gardens, extending now to the rooftop. Along with Jesse and Poppy they fed and cared for the menagerie of other creatures around them. David lives on in the good things in our lives. "Love is the bridge".



Published in The News & Observer on May 19, 2019