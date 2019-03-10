David Cumbee



Asheville



David Cumbee passed away on March 3, 2019 in the loving company of his family after a 2-year battle with pancreatic cancer; it is safe to say the world is more than a wee bit darker as a result. Born May 1, 1963, in Richmond, VA, David was the third of four children born to Janet Stallings Cumbee and Dwight Cumbee. When David was four, the family moved to Maine where he discovered his lifelong passion for fishing at the family camp. David attended high school in Wake Forest, NC and headed to Appalachian State University for college where he met his wife, Vickie. David was a counterculture soul who loved family, the outdoors and music - especially the Grateful Dead. Ever in search of the citation trout or a perfect mountain view, he loved the serenity of the beach equally as much as the majesty of the mountains where he and Vickie moved just a few years before his death. Known to some as "Flash", he was never in a hurry. The only thing he did quickly - too quickly - was leave this world. David was soft-spoken, kind and funny. He moved gently and lived simply on this earth. David will be dearly missed by his wife Vickie; sister-in-law Chris; mother Janet Cumbee; sisters Denise Long, Sharon Hathaway, Andrea Maron and their husbands, Bruce, Bill and John. David also had a profound influence on nine nieces and nephews who loved his free spirit and wry humor. A special thanks to Dr. Parmer's CarePartners Hospice team without whose help this painful and poignant journey would have been impossible. A service celebrating David's life will be held at Umstead Park United Church of Christ, Raleigh, NC at 2pm on April 13th. The presiding minister will be Rev. Doug Long, David's friend and former brother-in-law. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CarePartners Hospice, PO Box 25338, Asheville, NC 28813.



Groce Funeral Home at Lake Julian is assisting the family.



Sometimes we live no particular way but our own. - The Grateful Dead Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 10, 2019