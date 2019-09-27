|
|
David Brian Dietz
April 20, 1962 - September 21, 2019
Holly Springs
Dave, 57, passed away suddenly at home on September 21, 2019. A 1980 graduate of Southside High School in Buffalo, New York, he served proudly as sergeant in the Air Force in Austin, TX from 1981 – 85. A diligent employee, he applied his passion for problem solving and accuracy at AP Wagner in Buffalo, and later, Teleflex Medical in Research Triangle Park. A big fan of the Buffalo Sabres , he attended countless games through many seasons. He was his wife's "MacGyver", honed great handyman skills from DIY shows and trial and error, and only fully relaxed in the sunshine and breezes of the Caribbean. He is preceded in death by loving parents Don and Irma (Thorn) Dietz and sister-in-law Bunny (Doyle) Dietz. Survived by brother Bill Dietz, sister Donna (Dietz) Massara, nephew and godson Steven Dietz, nieces Amanda (Dietz) Gombos and Julia Darby, and friends John Yetter and Kenny Watkins. From his loving wife of 27 years, Julie (Puffer), "Babe, you crossed the drawbridge too soon, I'll see you on the other side." Friends and family will be received at Thomas H. McCarthy Funeral Home, 1975 Seneca St, Buffalo, NY at 5pm Sunday, September 29th with a memorial service at 6pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Carolina Tiger Rescue of Pittsboro, NC, or the animal rescue group of your choice.
Published in The News & Observer from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019