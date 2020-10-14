David Emerson BosleyCaryDavid Emerson Bosley, father and friend, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 7, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. Dave was born on December 16, 1927 in Lundale, WV.Dave attended Potomac State, West Virginia University and received his doctorate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He taught at Elk Garden and Ridgeley WV High Schools prior to attending West Virginia University. Following his military service, Dave was employed as a research chemist with DuPont Co, Kinston NC for his entire career. He contributed to multiple patents and enjoyed post-retirement consulting in his beloved world of textile polymers and fibers. He was a long-time member of Sigma Xi.Concurrent with his career work, he devotedly served as mayor of Grifton NC from 1969-1981. During this tenure, he was instrumental in creating, maintaining, and sometimes chairing the Grifton Shad Festival, to promote community spirit and attract visitors to eastern North Carolina. Among his many civic interests were land use policy and water resources, including service of 25 years as a member/chairman of the Neuse-White Oak Citizens Advisory Committee. Dave was a member of the Lion's Club Grifton chapter, serving as president for several years.Dave loved gardening, photography, history, classical music and reading. He cherished his time at his Emerald Isle, NC home-away-from-home, especially with family and friends.Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Richard Bosley and Bess Dale Bosley, and his siblings Caroline Bosley Hoegg, Thomas Richard Bosley Jr, Mary Margaret Nolan, James Courrier Bosley, and John Joseph Bosley. He is survived by his brother Rupert Winston Bosley of Frostburg MD; children Rebecca J Bosley of Puteaux France, Matthew K Bosley of Keizer OR, Linus D Bosley of Albuquerque NM and Patience B Stevens of Cary NC; six grandchildren Patience, Patrick, Katherine, Eric, James and Timothy; and great-granddaughter Carolina.Due to the pandemic, there is no funeral home visitation. A private celebration of Dave's life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Thomas R. & Bess Bosley Endowment Fund, WVU Potomac State College, Attn: Keri Whitacre Development Office, 101 Ft. Ave, Keyser WV 26726.Condolences may be made at: