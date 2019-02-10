David Edward Davenport



May 30, 1953- February 6, 2019



Raleigh



David E. Davenport passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday February 6, 2019. Born to Roy Edward Davenport, Jr. and Martha Manning, David spent a carefree youth in the company of close friends, neighbors and relatives in his hometown of Farmville, NC. He was a UNC Chapel Hill graduate, former stockbroker at Merrill Lynch and licensed pilot who loved poetry, the outdoors, philosophy, laughter and family. He was a loving father to John and Laura Davenport, and he enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his granddaughter, Alexandra "Alex" Davenport. David was an active member of Unity of the Triangle church. He's survived by his father Roy E. Davenport, his sister Linda Davenport Brewer and his loving, supportive, partner and soulmate, Patricia Griffin Kesler.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Unity of the Triangle church on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 12 pm. Published in The News & Observer from Feb. 10 to Feb. 17, 2019