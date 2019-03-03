Home

Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
David Edward McCabe Jr.


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Edward McCabe Jr. Obituary
David Edward McCabe, Jr.

Four Oaks

David Edward McCabe, Jr., 32, of Four Oaks, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Duke University Hospital.

His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Bryon Greene. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. There will also be a celebration of life service on Saturday, March 9, 2019, for his Raleigh area family and friends that are not able to attend his funeral in Morehead City. The service will be held at Highland Baptist Church at 8524 Crowder Rd., Raleigh, NC. Service times to be announced.

On the evening of February 28th, 2019, David Edward McCabe, Jr. after fighting a long and valiant battle with cancer went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, hearing those sacred words "Well done thy good and faithful servant". As David received his victory in Jesus, his service on earth was complete and he received a new and perfect body in heaven, one without pain or suffering.

David's gentle soul, wit, outrageous sense of humor, laughter and smile will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Alyssabeth "Allie" Stahl McCabe and his two furry companions Evenrude "Evie Cat" and "Rosie Dog" of the home in Four Oaks; his parents, David and Katrina "Rose" McCabe of Morehead City; one sister, Gabrielle Butler of Newport; one brother, Gary McCabe and wife Nicole of Raleigh; four admired nephews, Austin Chrisman, Joseph McCabe, Nicholas McCabe, and Liam McCabe; two adored nieces, Athea Butler and Emily Rose McCabe; one great-nephew, Alester Russell; and one great-niece, Sadie May Guiendon.

Please be in prayer for his loved ones who will mourn his earthly loss, one day to be reunited with him in heaven.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Munden Funeral Home.

Flowers are welcome.

Online condolences may be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net

Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 3, 2019
