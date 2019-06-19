David Tayloe Fowle



October 23, 1932 - June 9, 2019



Raleigh, NC



David "Pappy" Tayloe Fowle of Raleigh, North Carolina, passed away peacefully at the age of eighty-six at Transitions LifeCare in Raleigh on Sunday morning, June 9, 2019. David was born on October 23, 1932 in Washington, North Carolina to Elizabeth Tayloe Fowle and Samuel Richardson Fowle, Jr.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Carter Fowle, their daughter Margaret Fowle and her partner Scott Boulette; their son David Fowle, Jr. and his wife Elizabeth Fowle; and his granddaughters, Catherine and Caroline Fowle. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sadie Francis Fowle; sister-in-law Isabel Worthy and brother-in-law Ford Worthy. He leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by his brother, Samuel Richardson "Bud" Fowle III, and his sister, Elizabeth "Tay" Carter and brother-in-law Samuel Timothy Nicholson Carter.



David proudly graduated from Davidson College where he played on the basketball team. After graduation, he joined the army where he served for two years. Also, during that time, he began courting the love of his life, Peggy Carter. They shared almost 62 years together in love and partnership. David was the principal of Washington High School in the 1960s before moving to Raleigh in 1971. He earned his masters degree from East Carolina University, his Ed.D. from Duke University, and was the principal of Daniels Middle School for ten years before finishing his career at E.C. Brooks Elementary. The impact of his school career continued long past his retirement, as he helped shape the lives of thousands of children and enjoyed frequent visits from former students and teachers over the years. David had an unmatched work ethic that he applied to both academics and athletics. He completed the Boston Marathon twice and competed in his last triathlon at age 80. He is remembered for his kindness towards all living things--from rescuing puppies as a boy to feeding animals in his backyard in his later years--but is remembered most of all, for his love and dedication to his family.



A graveside service will be held at Oakdale Cemetery in Washington, NC on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions LifeCare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or transitionslifecare.org. Published in The News & Observer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary